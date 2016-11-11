Tribal Election Results

Congratulations to Larry Joe Brooks, Charles Edward Randall, and Nathan Harrison Young IV on their election to the Tribal Council; Mary Jo Peterson for her election to Trust Board Chair; Marilyn S. Cole and John Milford Thomas for their election as Trust Board members; and Bethany Sue Jackson and Nathan Harrison Young III for their election as Tribal Court Judges.

Thanks to all Delaware tribal members who voted in the election!

Winners are shown in italics below. A certified copy of the results of the election is on file at the Tribal Offices at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville, OK.

FINAL RESULTS OF THE 2016 GENERAL ELECTION

TRIBAL COUNCIL Poll Place By Mail Total Larry Joe Brooks 13 348 361 Lu Ann Hainline 27 204 231 Michelle Holley 19 107 126 Annette Ann Ketchum 25 156 181 Jenifer Jo Pechonick 13 49 62 Paula Kathleen Pechonick 13 87 100 Charles Edward Randall 27 296 324 Karla Michelle Vernon 8 63 71 Nathan Harrison Young IV 30 261 291 TRUST BOARD CHAIR Mary Jolene Peterson 53 506 559 TRUST BOARD MEMBER Marilyn S. Cole 26 342 368 Jeffrey Mack Hawkins 16 258 274 Autumn Elizabeth Stewart 41 269 310 Roger D. Stewart 41 273 314 John Milford Thomas 39 340 379 TRIBAL JUDGE Bethany Sue Jackson 46 466 512 Nathan Harrison Young III 46 465 511 PROPOSED BUDGET CHANGE Adopt/Yes 38 484 522 Do Not Adopt/No 21 86 107 TOTAL BALLOTS CAST 60 540 600

» Certified Copy of Election Results