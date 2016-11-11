Tribal Election Results
Congratulations to Larry Joe Brooks, Charles Edward Randall, and Nathan Harrison Young IV on their election to the Tribal Council; Mary Jo Peterson for her election to Trust Board Chair; Marilyn S. Cole and John Milford Thomas for their election as Trust Board members; and Bethany Sue Jackson and Nathan Harrison Young III for their election as Tribal Court Judges.
Thanks to all Delaware tribal members who voted in the election!
Winners are shown in italics below. A certified copy of the results of the election is on file at the Tribal Offices at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville, OK.
FINAL RESULTS OF THE 2016 GENERAL ELECTION
|TRIBAL COUNCIL
|Poll Place
|By Mail
|Total
|Larry Joe Brooks
|13
|348
|361
|Lu Ann Hainline
|27
|204
|231
|Michelle Holley
|19
|107
|126
|Annette Ann Ketchum
|25
|156
|181
|Jenifer Jo Pechonick
|13
|49
|62
|Paula Kathleen Pechonick
|13
|87
|100
|Charles Edward Randall
|27
|296
|324
|Karla Michelle Vernon
|8
|63
|71
|Nathan Harrison Young IV
|30
|261
|291
|TRUST BOARD CHAIR
|Mary Jolene Peterson
|53
|506
|559
|TRUST BOARD MEMBER
|Marilyn S. Cole
|26
|342
|368
|Jeffrey Mack Hawkins
|16
|258
|274
|Autumn Elizabeth Stewart
|41
|269
|310
|Roger D. Stewart
|41
|273
|314
|John Milford Thomas
|39
|340
|379
|TRIBAL JUDGE
|Bethany Sue Jackson
|46
|466
|512
|Nathan Harrison Young III
|46
|465
|511
|PROPOSED BUDGET CHANGE
|Adopt/Yes
|38
|484
|522
|Do Not Adopt/No
|21
|86
|107
|TOTAL BALLOTS CAST
|60
|540
|600
