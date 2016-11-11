Tribal Election Results

Congratulations to Larry Joe Brooks, Charles Edward Randall, and Nathan Harrison Young IV on their election to the Tribal Council; Mary Jo Peterson for her election to Trust Board Chair; Marilyn S. Cole and John Milford Thomas for their election as Trust Board members; and Bethany Sue Jackson and Nathan Harrison Young III for their election as Tribal Court Judges.

Thanks to all Delaware tribal members who voted in the election!

Winners are shown in italics below. A certified copy of the results of the election is on file at the Tribal Offices at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville, OK.

 

FINAL RESULTS OF THE 2016 GENERAL ELECTION

TRIBAL COUNCIL Poll Place By Mail Total
Larry Joe Brooks 13 348 361
Lu Ann Hainline 27 204 231
Michelle Holley 19 107 126
Annette Ann Ketchum 25 156 181
Jenifer Jo Pechonick 13 49 62
Paula Kathleen Pechonick 13 87 100
Charles Edward Randall 27 296 324
Karla Michelle Vernon 8 63 71
Nathan Harrison Young IV 30 261 291
 
TRUST BOARD CHAIR
Mary Jolene Peterson 53 506 559
 
TRUST BOARD MEMBER
Marilyn S. Cole 26 342 368
Jeffrey Mack Hawkins 16 258 274
Autumn Elizabeth Stewart 41 269 310
Roger D. Stewart 41 273 314
John Milford Thomas 39 340 379
 
TRIBAL JUDGE
Bethany Sue Jackson 46 466 512
Nathan Harrison Young III 46 465 511
 
PROPOSED BUDGET CHANGE
Adopt/Yes 38 484 522
Do Not Adopt/No 21 86 107
 
TOTAL BALLOTS CAST 60 540 600

» Certified Copy of Election Results

 

Posted on November 11, 2016