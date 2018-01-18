Administrative Assistant to the Chief
Delaware Tribe of Indians
Employment Opportunity
Administrative Assistant to the Chief
General Description:
The Administrative Assistant to the Chief is the principal assistant to the Chief of the Delaware Tribe. The range of duty varies and is performed through both general and specific delegation by the Chief.
Qualifications:
- Three to five years experience as Administrative Assistant
- Requires a high level of personal integrity and ethics
- Requires a high level of organizational skills
- Requires familiarity with the concepts project of management
- Requires familiarity with the concepts of budget development and compliance with Tribal budgets
- Requires familiarity with planning concepts
- Requires ability to use Microsoft Office Suite programs as well as Microsoft Project
- Requires good interpersonal communication and teamwork skills
- Must have own transportation and clean driving record- may be required to drive GSA vehicle or tribal vehicle to meeting or training
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Maintains schedule for the Chief of the Delaware Tribe of Indians
- Prepares all travel arrangements and travel packets for the Chief and the Tribal Council
- Prepares and numbers all Resolutions for the Delaware Tribal Council
- Prepares work packets for the Chief and the Delaware Tribal Council for Tribal Council meeting and work shops
- Maintains all Resolutions books for the Chief and the Delaware Tribal Council with the Secretary of the Tribal Council
- Plans events, including Tribal Council meetings, for the Chief and Tribal Council
- Receives all phone calls directed for the Chief’s office
- Receives complaints and processes them accordingly
- Maintains Tribal Facebook account
- Updates Government page on employee intranet
- Provide training and support for the Chief and Tribal Council on use of intranet
- Write clear, concise reports, memorandums, directives and letters for Chief and Tribal Council
- Provide oversight to all administrative support staff
To Apply:
Please email resumes to spickering@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Administrative Assistant to the Chief. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position closes at 5:00 pm, February 2, 2018.
Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.