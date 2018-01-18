Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Administrative Assistant to the Chief

General Description:

The Administrative Assistant to the Chief is the principal assistant to the Chief of the Delaware Tribe. The range of duty varies and is performed through both general and specific delegation by the Chief.

Qualifications:

Three to five years experience as Administrative Assistant

Requires a high level of personal integrity and ethics

Requires a high level of organizational skills

Requires familiarity with the concepts project of management

Requires familiarity with the concepts of budget development and compliance with Tribal budgets

Requires familiarity with planning concepts

Requires ability to use Microsoft Office Suite programs as well as Microsoft Project

Requires good interpersonal communication and teamwork skills

Must have own transportation and clean driving record- may be required to drive GSA vehicle or tribal vehicle to meeting or training

Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintains schedule for the Chief of the Delaware Tribe of Indians

Prepares all travel arrangements and travel packets for the Chief and the Tribal Council

Prepares and numbers all Resolutions for the Delaware Tribal Council

Prepares work packets for the Chief and the Delaware Tribal Council for Tribal Council meeting and work shops

Maintains all Resolutions books for the Chief and the Delaware Tribal Council with the Secretary of the Tribal Council

Plans events, including Tribal Council meetings, for the Chief and Tribal Council

Receives all phone calls directed for the Chief’s office

Receives complaints and processes them accordingly

Maintains Tribal Facebook account

Updates Government page on employee intranet

Provide training and support for the Chief and Tribal Council on use of intranet

Write clear, concise reports, memorandums, directives and letters for Chief and Tribal Council

Provide oversight to all administrative support staff

To Apply:

Please email resumes to spickering@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Administrative Assistant to the Chief. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position closes at 5:00 pm, February 2, 2018.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» VIEW JOB DESCRIPTION