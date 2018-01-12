JOB DESCRIPTION

Position: Tribal Operations Manager

Department: Administrative Services

Employment Status: Political Appointment

Class: Full-Time

Location: Bartlesville, OK

Immediate Supervisor: Chief and Tribal Council

Date Prepared: 6/5/2013

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

The Tribal Operations Manager provides oversight to all Delaware Tribal Programs on behalf of the Chief and the Tribal Council and acts as their liaison to the tribal employees. This is an at-will position serving at the pleasure of the Chief as well as being a political appointment of the Chief.

QUALIFICATIONS;

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, public administration, or other similar degree and/or five years executive management experience (tribal government experience preferred but not required).

Requires a high level of personal integrity and ethics

Requires a high level of problem solving skills

Requires familiarity with grant writing, administration, and compliance with grant regulations.

Requires familiarity with the concepts of project management.

Requires familiarity with the concepts of budget development and compliance with Tribal budgets

Requires familiarity with planning concepts and processes including but not limited to program planning

Requires willingness and ability to learn new skills, including travel to conferences and training sessions.

Requires ability to use Microsoft Office Suite programs as well as Microsoft Project.

Requires good interpersonal communication and teamwork skills.

Must have own transportation and clean driving record- may be required to drive GSA vehicle or tribal vehicle to meeting or training.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES;

Hiring and oversight of department director level employees of all tribal programs with the exception of the Chief Financial Officer and the Director of Human Resources.

Provides oversight to all tribal programs in planning and budgeting for Tribal Council approval

Communicates with the staff on behalf of the Chief and Tribal Council

Communicates with the Chief and the Tribal Council on behalf of the staff

Conducts regular staff meetings and compiles monthly, quarterly, and annual reports for the Chief and the Tribal Council

Ensures that all department directors are enforcing Delaware Tribal policies and procedures throughout the tribal programs

Approves all voucher/purchase requisitions for all tribal programs between $2,000 and $7,000

Provides program development for Tribal Council approval

Other duties as assigned by the Chief and the Tribal Council

Posted on January 12, 2018 Back to Previous Page