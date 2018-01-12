Tribal Operations Manager
JOB DESCRIPTION
Position: Tribal Operations Manager
Department: Administrative Services
Employment Status: Political Appointment
Class: Full-Time
Location: Bartlesville, OK
Immediate Supervisor: Chief and Tribal Council
Date Prepared: 6/5/2013
GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
The Tribal Operations Manager provides oversight to all Delaware Tribal Programs on behalf of the Chief and the Tribal Council and acts as their liaison to the tribal employees. This is an at-will position serving at the pleasure of the Chief as well as being a political appointment of the Chief.
QUALIFICATIONS;
Bachelor’s degree in business administration, public administration, or other similar degree and/or five years executive management experience (tribal government experience preferred but not required).
Requires a high level of personal integrity and ethics
Requires a high level of problem solving skills
Requires familiarity with grant writing, administration, and compliance with grant regulations.
Requires familiarity with the concepts of project management.
Requires familiarity with the concepts of budget development and compliance with Tribal budgets
Requires familiarity with planning concepts and processes including but not limited to program planning
Requires willingness and ability to learn new skills, including travel to conferences and training sessions.
Requires ability to use Microsoft Office Suite programs as well as Microsoft Project.
Requires good interpersonal communication and teamwork skills.
Must have own transportation and clean driving record- may be required to drive GSA vehicle or tribal vehicle to meeting or training.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES;
Hiring and oversight of department director level employees of all tribal programs with the exception of the Chief Financial Officer and the Director of Human Resources.
Provides oversight to all tribal programs in planning and budgeting for Tribal Council approval
Communicates with the staff on behalf of the Chief and Tribal Council
Communicates with the Chief and the Tribal Council on behalf of the staff
Conducts regular staff meetings and compiles monthly, quarterly, and annual reports for the Chief and the Tribal Council
Ensures that all department directors are enforcing Delaware Tribal policies and procedures throughout the tribal programs
Approves all voucher/purchase requisitions for all tribal programs between $2,000 and $7,000
Provides program development for Tribal Council approval
Other duties as assigned by the Chief and the Tribal Council