Official Results of Special Election for Amendment to

Constitution

With 57.3% Yes and 42.7% No votes, this Amendment fails for lack of a 2/3 majority vote to amend our Constitution. If passed by 2/3 majority this amendment would have permitted Idaho and Kansas Delaware Blood Descendants of Delawares on the 1862 Kansas Delaware Census to join our Tribe upon payment of a per capita (so as not to diminish the services to our current tribal membership).

THE ADULT VOTING MEMBERSHIP OF OUR TRIBE SPOKE — AMENDMENT FAILS

