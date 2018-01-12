Delaware Tribe Launches Family and Children Services Division

Aimee Turner

The Delaware Tribal Council has recently taken steps to reinforce its dedication to preserving and protecting the rights of families and children by creating the Delaware Family and Children Services Division (DFCS).

The newly-formed Division was created to provide one central unit of services, said Chief Chet Brooks. “The Tribal Council has always been committed to providing as many services as possible to protect our families. The decision to create a division allows us to provide all available services under one umbrella which in turn, will allow our staff to ensure each family receives comprehensive services.”

According to the Chief, the Division includes such programs as Delaware Child Support Services, Indian Child Welfare, and the newly-funded Delaware Domestic Violence Prevention Office.

The Division is overseen by Aimee Turner, Director. Ms. Turner began her employment with the Delaware Tribe of Indians in October 2017, and comes to the Tribe with a vast amount of experience in children’s and social programs. “In the short time she’s been at the Tribe, Ms. Turner has already began organizing the three existing programs in such a manner as to provide the most effective services for our tribal members,” Chief Brooks said. “In addition, she is currently undertaking a review of available resources to provide additional services and we expect to make additions in the near future.”

According to Turner, the Child Support Services program is in its infancy but already has more than 25 cases in which support is being enforced on behalf of tribal children. More than a dozen of those cases have been initiated in the last few months as tribal members have become more aware of the service, she said.

In addition to child support services, the Division also houses the Indian Child Welfare program. There are more than 40 ongoing cases involving Delaware children throughout the United States and the Delaware Tribe is actively involved in each case.

“It is our responsibility under tribal and federal law, to provide input, guidance and counsel in matters concerning Delaware children who have entered the court system as deprived or children in need of care, regardless of where the child resides,” Turner said. “We are working diligently to provide the necessary services these children need and our goal is to develop additional resources to ensure Delaware children have every opportunity to succeed regardless of their circumstances.”

According to Turner, the Division will be evaluating available resources, including partnerships with other agencies, and implementing new techniques to provide holistic services to children who are impacted by physical and emotional abuse, drugs or alcohol, or other social impediments which affect today’s families.

The third program under the Delaware Family and Children Services Division is the newly-funded and -developed Domestic Violence Prevention program. The Tribe was awarded a grant to develop and begin implementation of a comprehensive program to address the legal, emotional and social service needs of victims of domestic violence.

Funding for the program was awarded by the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) in October 2017. The funds were awarded to provide the Tribe

Family & Children Services team preparing for a new year of growthwith financial resources to develop and implement a Domestic Violence Prevention Program which will respond to physical and sexual violence in a manner that promotes safety, emotional and physical well-being, and empowerment.

“We are pleased to be awarded the grant from OVW because we know domestic violence is prominent in today’s society and it is our goal to help as many families as possible to end the cycle of abuse and move toward a path of safe and healthy lives,” Turner said. “The program is currently in the development phase; however, we will begin offering services as soon as possible because we recognize time is of the essence for so many of these families.”

In addition to creating a new division, the Delaware Tribe has added new personnel to the three programs. Joining Turner is Shelby Lacey, who is the finance specialist for the child support program, and Karry Tripp, a case specialist for the division. New positions are expected to be added in the coming months to ensure full staffing for effective and comprehensive services.

For more information regarding the Division or any of the offered programs and services, individuals should call (620) 879-2189 or the Delaware Tribal headquarters at (918) 337-6590.

