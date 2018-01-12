Cultural Resources Department

The Cultural Resources Department is located at 166 N. Barbara at the tribal headquarters campus in Bartlesville. The staff includes Curtis Zunigha–Director, Anita Mathis–Library/Archives & Gift Shop Manager, and Jim Rementer–Language Program Director. Additional details about the department can be found on the tribe’s website: www.delawaretribe.org.

The department consists of:

Library—The tribal library consists of 1,160 titles of books, publications, discs and tapes (both audio and video). All items in the library are available to tribal members for reading and viewing IN-HOUSE ONLY in the department office by appointment with department staff. We currently do not offer check-out of library items.

Archives and Collections—Our department houses 135 artifacts, 1,573 documents, and 3,887 photos. Tribal members may view these items IN-HOUSE ONLY by appointment with department staff.

The department provides computer stations for IN-HOUSE ONLY research with access to archival and historical information. The research must be made by appointment with department staff.

Museum—The Cultural Resources Department has been tasked by the Tribal Council to develop and establish a TRIBAL MUSEUM on tribal property. A multi-year project could go from a small exhibit space in the current building to constructing a separate facility with state-of-the-art displays. The first phase of capacity-building begins in 2018.

Cultural Activities—The department staff serves on the Cultural Preservation Committee which includes tribal elected leaders and elders. CPC Activities during 2017 have included the monthly Second Tuesday Gathering featuring a potluck supper, social and stomp dancing, and language lessons. The Committee has also sponsored craft classes in leather purses and moccasins. The CPC also sponsors an annual stomp dance in mid-February. The biggest event of the year is the annual Delaware Days held on the last weekend of September. The two-day event features social dances, stomp dances, feasting, honoring of elders and veterans, games and storytelling.

History & Culture—The department maintains a considerable amount of historical data and institutional knowledge. It is shared and practiced at various tribal events and activities. Tribal representatives have also presented history and culture to non-tribal audiences across the country. Additional information can be found on the tribal website home page clicking on the Culture and Language button.

Language—The program has spent several years converting analog recordings to digital data now used on the language website www.talk-lenape.org. Word pages and lessons are presented at tribal events and cultural gatherings. Additional information can be found on the tribal website home page viewing the menu bar at the top and clicking on the Services/Programs drop-down menu tab, then click on Language Revitalization. Please read the accompanying Language Program article by Jim Rementer.

Gift Shop—The department operates a small gift shop with many items bearing the Seal of the Delaware Tribe of Indians. Some books and tapes are also available for sale. The Gift Shop also accepts items on consignment for sale at the discretion of management. Online sales are also available at www.delawaretribe.org viewing the home page and clicking on the Gift Shop button at the bottom of the page. ■

