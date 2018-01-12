4th Annual Stomp Dance

4t

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Washington County Fair Grounds

Dewey, Oklahoma

7:00 pm- Midnight

Doors open at 6:30 pm

Delaware Cultural Preservation Committee will provide a chili feed

from 7:00 pm- 8:30 pm

Gas $$for Adult Leaders and Shell Shakers

50/50, Cake Walks, Raffles

All Vendors Welcome

$10 set up fee (bring your own table) and a raffle donation

ALL ARE INVITED!!

BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS

ALL LEADERS AND SHELL SHAKERS WELCOME

Concessions will be available all evening

For information call Curtis (918) 691-0201 or Anita (918) 337-6595

Sponsored by Delaware Tribe of Indians Cultural Preservation Committee

