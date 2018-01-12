4th Annual Stomp Dance
Saturday, February 17, 2018
Washington County Fair Grounds
Dewey, Oklahoma
7:00 pm- Midnight
Doors open at 6:30 pm
Delaware Cultural Preservation Committee will provide a chili feed
from 7:00 pm- 8:30 pm
Gas $$for Adult Leaders and Shell Shakers
50/50, Cake Walks, Raffles
All Vendors Welcome
$10 set up fee (bring your own table) and a raffle donation
ALL ARE INVITED!!
BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS
ALL LEADERS AND SHELL SHAKERS WELCOME
Concessions will be available all evening
For information call Curtis (918) 691-0201 or Anita (918) 337-6595
Sponsored by Delaware Tribe of Indians Cultural Preservation Committee