Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Housing Specialist

General Description:

The Children & Family Services Administrative Assistant’s main role is to provide support services to the Children & Family Services Director and staff in all aspects of the division needs and requirements. Additionally, the Children & Family Services Administrative Assistant will coordinate the Indian Child Welfare program.

Qualifications:

High School Diploma with 1-2 years of Administrative/Clerical experience.

Associates Degree in Sociology, Psychology, Social Work or related social services fields preferred.

Must have experience and knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access and Outlook.

Must possess excellent oral/written communication skills, record keeping, and data collection skills.

Must be able to maintain strict confidentiality of all client matters.

Must be detailed oriented, accurate, organized and able to work independently and as part of a team.

Must be able to perform basic arithmetic calculations.

Must be able to work in a fast paced and team-oriented environment.

Must be dependable, reliable and trustworthy.

Must possess experience in dealing with individuals in crisis and have strong customer service skills with the ability to defuse tense situations.

Must have a working knowledge of commonly used office machines and computer software including multiple line telephones, voicemail, document shredder, computer email, internet, copier, printer and fax machine.

Must have good interpersonal communication and teamwork skills.

Must be able to pass a criminal background check.

Must have own transportation and clean driving record- may be required to drive GSA vehicle or tribal vehicle to meeting or training.

To Apply:

Please email resumes to spickering@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Children & Family Services Administrative Assistant. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position open under filled.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» VIEW JOB DESCRIPTION