Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Child Support Services Case Specialist

General Description:

Provide comprehensive child support services to children, custodial and non¬custodial parents by performing interviews, investigations, financial negotiations, and collections. Work includes monitoring ongoing cases, conducting research and consultations, assisting preparation and modification of legal documents, negotiating stipulations, coordinating the processing of warrants and hearings.

Qualifications:

A minimum of an Associate’s Degree in Sociology, Psychology, Social Work or related social service field and two years’ experience in social services work in public or private sector. Requires ability to read court orders, to assess/evaluate written legal documents, and to implement child support guidelines.

Work experience should reflect proficiency in case management and participation in court intervention cases concerning child support enforcement issues. Must demonstrate knowledge of interview methods and techniques. Must have strong computer skills in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel, Access and other data-related software programs. Must possess excellent oral and written communication skills. Must exhibit the ability to recognize and use accordingly skills related to confidentiality issues and professionalism issues. Must be able to work flexible hours. Must possess a valid driver’s license and be insurable. Must be able to pass a background check (no felony convictions or misdemeanor convictions for offenses relating to children) and drug test.

To Apply:

Please email resumes to spickering@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Child Support Services Case Specialist. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position open under filled.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» VIEW JOB DESCRIPTION