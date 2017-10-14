Delaware Tribe Accepting Bids for Remodel

Bid Solicitation 2017-289-001- Remodel Project- Delaware Tribe of Indians- 5100 E. Tuxedo

Blvd., Bartlesville OK

Bid ID: 101617

Open: 10/16/2017 8:00AM

Closes: 10/27/2017 4:00PM

The Delaware Tribe of Indians will be accepting Bids for the remodeling of approx. 5,000 square feet located in the main Community Center Bldg for the purpose of increasing tribal office space. Bid packets are available in Community Center with scope of work included. Walk through can be scheduled by calling main office at (918) 337-6590.

Award date on 10/31/2017. Preference given to TERO certified, Delaware Tribe or Native American Bidders. Proof of certification required with submittals. Certificates of Insurance required prior to start date. The Delaware Tribe holds all rights to not award bid if cost or start date are not acceptable.

