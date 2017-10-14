DELAWARE MOCCASIN CRAFT CLASS

Moccasins: lënhaksëna – – Delaware Moccasins: lënapewhaksëna

Sponsored by Delaware Tribe Cultural Preservation Committee

INSTRUCTOR: LUANA MURPHY (918-604-1020)

INSTRUCTOR: ERICA ZUNIGHA-MAGEE (918-902-7750)

CLASS DATES ON TUESDAYS – NOVEMBER 7, NOVEMBER 14, NOVEMBER 28, DECEMBER 5, DECEMBER 12. FINAL CLASS DAY IS MONDAY DECEMBER 18.

CLASS TIMES – 6:00PM – 8:30PM

COST: Delaware Tribal members must pay a deposit of $25.00 to register for class. The deposit will be reimbursed upon completion of the class. Non-Delawares must pay a NON-REFUNDABLE deposit of $50 to register for class.

Make deposit payable to DELAWARE TRIBE OF INDIANS; comment line: Mocs Class. Direct all payments to Tribal Accounting Office. A receipt will be issued by the Accounting staff. No participant will be registered for class without the deposit.

Materials for each person will be purchased and provided when class begins November 7.

If you bring young school-age kids, we will provide a craft table and attendant to keep them busy HOWEVER we are NOT providing child care while you’re in class. Wanishi.

» FLYER AND SIGN-UP SHEET