Send in Your Absentee Ballot Request by October 27

If you did not vote in the 2013 Election you will need to send in an Absentee Ballot Request Form. All forms must be sent by U.S.P.S. and be received by close of business on October 1, 2014.

http://delawaretribe.org/wp-content/uploads/Absentee-Ballot-Request-Form.pdf

Mail the completed form to:

Delaware Election Board

PO Box 1198

Bartlesville, OK 74005

For further information please contact the Election Board by email at electionboard@delawaretribe.org or reach them at the voice mailbox at (918) 337-6586