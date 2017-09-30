Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Housing Specialist

General Description:

Assist with low rent, homeownership programs to fulfill the needs of the Delaware Tribe Housing Program clients. Counsel and assist clients with the understanding of the policies and procedures. The successful candidate can expect local travel several times per month, and out-of-town travel for training several times per year. Must have good attention to detail and pride in your work. Must enjoy a challenge; possess an excellent sense of humor and well-developed stress management techniques. Must have experience in working with diverse groups of individuals, especially those at low and very low income levels. Will possess a working knowledge of: (1) HUD housing programs; (2) Delaware Tribe Housing programs and ; (3) the local housing market. Must understand Federal Statutes and regulations that govern HUD/Housing Program.

Qualifications:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactory. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and /or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Associate’s degree (A.A.) or equivalent from a two-year college or technical school; or two years progressively responsible related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience and six months experience related to counseling.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Ability to read and understand correspondence, governmental regulations and related material, ordinances, resolutions, operating and maintenance instructions and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports, business correspondence, and draft procedure manuals. Ability to present information, and respond to questions from clients, customers and the general public. The ability to speak effectively before groups is highly desirable.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions and decimals. Experience with and/or knowledge of accounting principles, practices or accounting software highly desirable.

COMPUTER SKILLS:

Intermediate skills and abilities, including working knowledge of Windows and Microsoft Office (or other major suite software applications). Ability to operate mouse and keyboard with high accuracy and moderate or better speed; operation of color printer.

REASONING ABILITY:

Ability to apply common sense understanding to interpret and carry out a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or schedule form; Ability to solve practical problems and to deal with problems involving several variables.

To Apply:

Please email resumes to spickering@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Housing Specialist. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position open under filled.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» VIEW JOB DESCRIPTION