Tribal Scholarship Applications Available

The Delaware Tribe of Indians has budgeted for two $5,000 scholarships to be awarded for the Spring Semester 2018. These scholarship will be given to two qualifying members of the Delaware Tribe of Indians. Applications will be processed and chosen by the Education Committee of the Delaware Tribe of Indians Trust Board. There are also smaller scholarships given by the Trust Board but this is actually from the Tribe. Eligible members may apply and be awarded scholarships from both the Tribe and the Trust Board. Applicants may apply for this $5,000 funding to attend a two year college, a four year college, post grad work, or a skilled trade school. Only two will be awarded. This Council has worked hard to make this available to all interested tribal members. Please complete the application and return it by the due date.

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS DUE FEBRUARY 28, 2018

Remember that Spring scholarship applications are due by February 28, 2018. No exceptions.

» DOWNLOAD SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION