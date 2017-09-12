Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Director, Family and Children Services

General Description:

The Department Director provides oversight, supervision, direction of planning and coordination of the program budget, goals & objectives, and staffing. Monitors and assists with the overall implementation of policies and procedures for support of professional staff. Oversight in maintaining compliance related to Tribal, Federal, and State laws, policies, procedures, and regulations. Works as required with child and family agencies, applicable law enforcement and court systems at Tribal, Federal, and State levels.

Qualifications:

Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Sociology, or Psychology or related field. A degree in Business Administration with management emphasis may substitute at the discretion of Tribal Operations Director. Master’s Degree preferred. Prefer three (3) years’ experience in social services work in public or private sector.

Must have comprehension and understanding of community/social services program operation, planning, and direction.

Must have a minimum of one (1) year experience managing or supervising subordinate staff.

Must have comprehension and understanding of the basic principles of Child Support Enforcement, Indian Child Welfare, Domestic Violence Intervention, and civil court proceedings.

Must have a minimum of one (1) year experience working in child support enforcement or child welfare case management.

Must show literacy, proficiency, and experience in the use of Microsoft Office suite of programs including Outlook. Must possess excellent oral and written communication skills. Must be able to maintain a working relationship with program staff, contract consultants, and court judges & clerks.

Must be able to pass a background check (no felony convictions or misdemeanor convictions for offenses relating to children).

Must be able to pass an employment drug screen test.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and be insurable.

To Apply:

Please email resumes to spickering@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Director, Family and Children Services. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position closes at noon on September 18, 2017.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

