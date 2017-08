On Thursday, August 17th, the Shawnee Tribe and Oklahoma Indian Legal Services, Inc. (OILS) held a clinic at the Shawnee Tribe Community Building, 108 Eight Tribes Trail, Miami, Oklahoma, with any claims regarding the Cabell vs. Salazar class action lawsuit (Cabell).

Delaware Tribe of Indians Enrollment Director Chris Miller was in attendance. He pledged to get as much information as he can to pass on to Delaware tribal members.

