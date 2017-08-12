Delaware Tribe of Indians Youth Fishing Tournament

Saturday, September 23, 2017

10:00 am, Registration will begin at 9:30am

NO LINES IN WATER UNTIL 10:00 AM

Weigh- in begins at 1:00 pm

Age Categories: 2–5 years and 6–10 years and 11–15 years

Open to all Delaware families’ youth and all Delaware Tribe of Indians Children and Family Services clients. Only rods and reels or cane poles may be used. All fishing will be done from the shore.

Entrants must register at Registration Table upon arrival. A waiver MUST be signed by a

parent or guardian of each child participating. The parent or guardian MUST stay on the

premises as long as the child is on the property. Parents and guardians are responsible

for the conduct of their child(ren). Good sportsmanship is required. Each child will be

given a badge designating to which group they are assigned.

Only the 2-5 year age group may have assistance from an adult baiting and casting.

All age groups may have. help in REMOVING the hook from a caught fish.

There will be three separate weigh stations (one for each age group).

Winners will be determined by total weight of three fish limit.

Prizes per Age Category:

1st place: $50 + rod and reel

2nd place: $35 + tackle box

3rd place: $25 + bobbers

ALL AGE CATEGORIES COMBINED:

Largest single fish of ALL fish weighed in: $50

Smallest single fish of ALL fish weighed in: $10

Door prizes will be given out throughout the tournament.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Judges’ rulings will be final

ALL FISH AT WEIGH-IN MUST BE ALIVE.

