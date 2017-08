Delaware Days, September 29 and 30, 2017

DELAWARE DAYS

Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30, 2017

Fred Fall-Leaf Memorial Powwow Grounds

Ford Griggs Camp

Potluck dinner Friday evening at 6:00 pm

Please bring a dish to share

Delaware Cultural Preservation Committee will furnish meat for a Saturday evening feed. Please bring a side dish. Dinner at 6:00 pm

ALL NATIVES AND THEIR FAMILIES ARE INVITED!!

SOCIAL DANCES, STOMP DANCES

LADIES BRING YOUR SHAWLS

BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS

ALL LEADERS AND SHELL SHAKERS WELCOME

» VIEW FLYER