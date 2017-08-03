Delaware Tribe Supports Families & Children

The Tribal Council recently approved a resolution proclaiming August 2017 as “Child Support Awareness Month; A Celebration of Children and Families”. Promoting safe and stable families and prioritizing their health and welfare is a critical function of tribal government. The Department of Family & Children Services includes programs for child support enforcement, child welfare, and domestic violence. The tribe is committed to improving the lives of our children both financially and emotionally. Join us in making everyone aware of this proclamation. Wanishi!

August Awareness Month Flyer

Awareness Month Resulution 2017