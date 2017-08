TO ALL THOSE INTERESTED

Must send letter in advance stating why you want to be on the Trust Board and Qualifications/Resume

Letter must be sent to

Mary Jo Peterson

Trust Board Chairman

5100 Tuxedo Blvd

Bartlesville, OK 74006

Those interested must be available to attend the Trust Board Meeting on August 22, 2017. Trust Board meetings must be attended the 3rd Wednesday of every month.