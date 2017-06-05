Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Child Support Services Financial Specialist

General Description:

Position involves monitoring, disbursing, and collecting child support payments received by the Delaware Tribe’s Child Support Services (CSS) program. Position requires ability to properly process received CSS payments and disburse collections expeditiously. Must complete complex child support calculations and certify accounts accurately to clients, courts, and attorneys involving other state and Tribal jurisdictions may be necessary.

Provide comprehensive child support services to children, custodial and non­custodial parents by performing interviews, investigations, financial negotiations, and collections. Work includes monitoring ongoing cases, conducting research and consultations, assisting preparation and modification of legal documents, negotiating stipulations, coordinating the processing of warrants and hearings. Document financial activities and produce statistical and financial records.

In addition to the financial obligations, the position will also serve as the primary receptionist/office coordinator for the CSS department.

Qualifications:

Associate’s Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance or other business related field is required. Five years experience in related field may be considered as substitute for degree. A minimum of two years’ experience in social services or accounting is required. Paralegal education may be substituted for required experience. Requires proficient ability to read court orders, assess/evaluate legal documents, and enforce child support guidelines.

Must have the ability to comprehend and interpret a variety of documents which may include tax forms, expense reports, case records, statutes, statistics, etc. ability to interact tactfully and positively with Tribal members and all levels of staff in a culturally diverse environment, experience dealing with individuals in crisis including strong customer service skills and the ability to defuse tense situations. Must have a working knowledge of commonly used office machines and computer software including multiple line telephones, (i.e. proficient in Microsoft Office programs). Must be able to work flexible hours. Must possess a valid driver’s license and be insurable. Must successfully pass a background check (no felony convictions or misdemeanor convictions for offenses relating to children) and drug test.

Please email resumes to spickering@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Child Support Services Financial Specialist. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position open until filled.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» VIEW JOB DESCRIPTION