Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Chief Financial Officer

General Description:

The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for the direction and oversight of the Accounting Department ensuring that federal and tribal laws and regulations are enforced as they pertain to the accounting functions of the Tribe.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in accounting or a degree in a related field, such as finance or business administration, with 10 years of experience in governmental accounting. Certified Public Accountant preferred. Must be a self-starter, able to prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously without close supervision. Must be eligible to be bonded.

Please email resumes to spickering@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Chief Financial Officer. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position open until filled.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» Full Job Description