Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Wellness Center Attendant

General Description:

The Wellness Center Attendant monitors Wellness Center activities, provides instruction to clients on the use of Wellness Center equipment and receives, processes and maintains applications and payments for the center. Also, the attendant will provide tribal citizen’s with information and forms regarding the tribe’s assistance programs and services.

Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED. Must possess and maintain a current CPR and first aid certificate or be willing to obtain within 90 days from start date. Prefer experience with Microsoft Office products and various exercise equipment. Must be available to work occasional nights, holidays and weekends.

Please email resumes to spickering@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Wellness Center Attendant. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position open until filled.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» Full Job Description