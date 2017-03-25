53rd Annual Delaware Powwow, May 26-28, 2017
53rd ANNUAL DELAWARE POW-WOW
May 26, 27 and 28, 2017
Fred Fall-Leaf Memorial Campgrounds
3 Miles East of Highway 75 on Road 600
Head Singer: Junior Flores
Head Man Dancer: Simon Washee
Head Lady Dancer: Nicole Ponkilla
Master of Ceremonies: Brad Kills Crow & Neil Lawhead
Arena Directors: Dude Blalock & Chris Soap
Host Gourd Dance Groups: Lenape Gourd Dance Society and Osage Gourd Dancers
Host Northern Drum: Red Land Singers
Color Guard: Lenape Color Guard
Stomp Dance MC: David Tyner
2017 Delaware Pow-Wow Princess: Audrey Gay
Schedule of Events
Gourd Dance
Friday: 6:00p.m.–8:00p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 3:00p.m.–5:00p.m. and 6:00p.m.–8:00p.m.
Dance Contests
Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 8:00p.m. til close
Stomp Dance
Friday and Saturday nights following the pow-wow
ALL SPECIALS ON SATURDAY & SUNDAY AFTERNOONS FROM 1 :00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.
Bet Football Game—Men against Women—Saturday at 11:00 a.m. area between the Markley Camp and Fred Fall-Leaf’s Home
Sunday Morning Church Service- 10:00 a.m. at the arena
Winners announced and prize money paid out at the end of the Pow Wow on Sunday night.
Winners must be present and in dance clothes to receive prize payout.
ANYONE SELLING MEAT PIES OR OTHER FOOD ITEMS WILL BE ASKED TO LEAVE
NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ACCIDENTS OR THEFT!
No chairs may be setup around the arena until Friday, May 26th at approximately 10:00 a.m.
AN ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE WHEN IT IS TIME
FOR ARTS & CRAFTS INFORMATION call Elaine Clinton—918/914-9347
For More Information call Lu Ann Hainline—918/766-3894
Free Parking Free Admission