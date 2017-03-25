53rd Annual Delaware Powwow, May 26-28, 2017

FLYER

53rd ANNUAL DELAWARE POW-WOW
May 26, 27 and 28, 2017

Fred Fall-Leaf Memorial Campgrounds
3 Miles East of Highway 75 on Road 600

Head Singer: Junior Flores
Head Man Dancer: Simon Washee
Head Lady Dancer: Nicole Ponkilla
Master of Ceremonies: Brad Kills Crow & Neil Lawhead
Arena Directors: Dude Blalock & Chris Soap
Host Gourd Dance Groups: Lenape Gourd Dance Society and Osage Gourd Dancers
Host Northern Drum: Red Land Singers
Color Guard: Lenape Color Guard
Stomp Dance MC: David Tyner

2017 Delaware Pow-Wow Princess: Audrey Gay

Schedule of Events

Gourd Dance

Friday: 6:00p.m.–8:00p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 3:00p.m.–5:00p.m. and 6:00p.m.–8:00p.m.

Dance Contests

Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 8:00p.m. til close

Stomp Dance

Friday and Saturday nights following the pow-wow

ALL SPECIALS ON SATURDAY & SUNDAY AFTERNOONS FROM 1 :00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

Bet Football Game—Men against Women—Saturday at 11:00 a.m. area between the Markley Camp and Fred Fall-Leaf’s Home
Sunday Morning Church Service- 10:00 a.m. at the arena
Winners announced and prize money paid out at the end of the Pow Wow on Sunday night.
Winners must be present and in dance clothes to receive prize payout.

ANYONE SELLING MEAT PIES OR OTHER FOOD ITEMS WILL BE ASKED TO LEAVE
NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ACCIDENTS OR THEFT!

No chairs may be setup around the arena until Friday, May 26th at approximately 10:00 a.m.
AN ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE WHEN IT IS TIME

FOR ARTS & CRAFTS INFORMATION call Elaine Clinton—918/914-9347

For More Information call Lu Ann Hainline—918/766-3894

Free Parking Free Admission

 

