Town Hall Meeting About Lawrence Property, March 23

Attention Delaware Tribe of Indians Tribal Members

The Working Group for the Lawrence Property Project, along with the consulting firm SKW, will be hosting a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, March 23 at 6:00 pm in Forsythe Hall.

This is NOT a Tribal Council meeting.

It will be an informal gathering to discuss with Tribal members the progress in Lawrence. Please come out so that you will be informed.

Light snacks and beverages will be served

There will be a live stream of this Town Hall meeting on our Facebook page.

