Do you need help getting your child support payment?

Are you having trouble with the state courts or collection office?

The Delaware Tribe Child Support Services (DTCSS) is now taking applications from tribal and other Native American applicants in our service area. We are here to help establish and enforce a Child Support Order through the Delaware Tribal Court. We can also have your case transferred from a state or other tribal court jurisdiction.

We can help:

Establish paternity,

Locate missing parties

Collect and disburse payments

Enforce court orders

Modify orders to meet changing needs and income

DTCSS does not provide an attorney or other social services. We can refer applicants to existing resources to assist in supporting children and families. We bring native cultural sensitivity and values to our services. Our goal is to promote functional co-parenting relationships that provide financial support, family stability, and positive child development.

Applications are available online at www.delawaretribe.org and at Delaware Tribe offices in Bartlesville, Chelsea, in Oklahoma and at the DTCSS office in Caney, Kansas.

The Delaware Tribe Child Support Program Case Specialist will be available for assistance with child support applications, and any other child support concerns on Thursdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Bartlesville office located at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK, (918) 337-6590.

For more information contact:

Delaware Tribe Child Support Services

601 S. High Street

Caney, Kansas 67333

» VIEW FLYER