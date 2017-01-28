Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Elder Nutrition Director

General Description:

Provide direction and oversight to the department in order to best serve the nutritional needs of the elders utilizing the service. Supervise a staff of 3 to provide daily noon meal and activities to 50 elders. Collaborate with area agencies to develop & disseminate resource guide of elder support services. Manage federally-funded program and submit periodic reports to tribal management and federal agencies.

Qualifications:

Familiarity with U.S. DHHS/ACL, Title VI Part A&C operation and management.

Must have or qualify for state food handler’s license.

Demonstrate basic understanding of special dietary needs diets of the elderly.

Ability to use Microsoft Office Suite programs.

Ability to write public outreach information for written and electronic publication.

Please email resumes to abarnes@delawaretribe.org, fax to 918-337-6591, or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line Elder Nutrition Director. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position closes once filled.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» Full Job Description