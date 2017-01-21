Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Human Resources Director

General Description:

The Delaware Tribal Human Resources Director is responsible for all aspects of HR and Payroll functions for the Delaware Tribe of Indians

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree or 5+ years in HR field preferred. PHR or SPHR Certification preferred but not required. Proficiency with Abila MIP Employee Web Services preferred.

Requires ability to use Microsoft Office Suite programs and Adobe Acrobat and familiarity with Abila MIP Fund Accounting with HR Management a plus.

Note: This position starts at $16 p/h.

Please email resumes to abarnes@delawaretribe.org, fax to 918-337-6591, or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line Human Resources Director. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please, Position closes once filled.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» Full Job Description