Trust Board Position Open

The Delaware Tribe of Indians is in search of a Tribal Member that would like to serve on the Trust Board.

Applications will be accepted through February 10, 2017. A letter of interest should be submitted to Delaware Tribe of Indians, attn.: Mary Jo Peterson, 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Those submitting a letter of interest must be present at the Trust Board Meeting on February 15, 2017 @ 5:00 pm in Forsyth Hall. Trust Board members should be familiar with the Trust Document, which is available on the Tribal website. Also, must be able to attend the monthly Trust Board meetings.

Wanishi