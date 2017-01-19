3rd Annual Delaware Stomp Dance Sponsored by Cultural Preservation Committee

Delaware Social Dances

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Doors Open at 5:00 pm

Stomp Dance 6:30- Midnight

Washington County Fair Grounds, Dewey, OK

Guest Hosts : Felix Brown & Duck Creek

Gas$$ for Adult Leaders & Shell Shakers – Sign up, first come

50/50, Cake Walks, Raffles

All Vendors Welcome- $10 set up fee (bring your own table) and a raffle donation

Concessions will be available – all evening

For more Information: Cece (918) 337-6572 or Anita (918) 337-6595

Sponsored by Culture Preservation