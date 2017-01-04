Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Accounting Clerk

General Description:

The Accounting Clerk assumes the responsibility for the performance of simple accounting entries, processing community service applications and filing of books and records of the accounting department.

Qualifications:

Must have 2 years experience in the bookkeeping field

Proficiency in 10-key preferred but not required

Requires a high level of personal integrity and ethics

Requires a moderate level of problem solving skills

Must have the ability to manage time well and work under stressful conditions

Requires willingness and ability to learn new skills, including travel to conferences and training sessions

Requires ability to use Microsoft Office Suite programs

Requires good interpersonal communication and teamwork skills

Must have own transportation and clean driving record; may be required to drive GSA vehicle or tribal vehicle to meeting or training

Please email resumes to dmurrell@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Accounting Clerk. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please. Position closes on January 19, 2017.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» Full Job Description