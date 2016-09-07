Delaware Tribe to Hold Candidate Forum

The Delaware Elders Committee and Election Board are co-hosting a Candidate Forum on Saturday, October 1, 2016. Front doors will open at 12:30 pm with Forum starting promptly at 1:00 pm. The forum will be held at the Delaware Community Center Forsythe Hall, 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville. It will also be recorded and uploaded to YouTube for viewing. The League of Women Voters is moderating the Forum and also providing the timekeeper. The event will start with candidates for Tribal Council, followed by candidates for Trust Board Chair, then Trust Board seats, concluding with candidates for Associate Tribal Judge.

In 2016 the Delaware Tribe of Indians will elect 3 Council Members, 1 Trust Board Chair, 3 Trust Board Members, and 2 Associate Tribal Judges.

The 2016 election will be held November 5, 2016. Tribal members may vote in person at the Tribal Headquarters Community Center, 5100 Tuxedo Blvd. Polls will be open from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Members may also vote by absentee ballot. The General Council meeting will be held Saturday, November 12, 2016 at the Delaware Community Center. Doors will open at 10:30 am with lunch at Noon and the meeting and swearing in of elected officers at 1:00 pm.

For more information, contact the Delaware Election Board at 918-337-6590.

There are 9 candidates for Council, 1 candidate for Trust Board Chair, 5 candidates for Trust Board Seats, and 2 candidates for Associate Tribal Judge.

Mary Randall

Delaware Elders Committee

Forum Chair

918-337-6589

mrandall@delawaretribe.org.