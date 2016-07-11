Delaware Tribe of Indians

Employment Opportunity

Child Support Services Financial Specialist

General Description:

The Child Support Services Financial Specialist position involves the monitoring, disbursement, and collection of all child support payments received by the Delaware Tribe Child Support Services Program (CSS) from various sources.

Qualifications:

A minimum of an Associate’s Degree in Business, Accounting, Marketing, Management or other business related field.

A minimum of two years experience in social services work in public or private sector.

Education in Human Services, Collections Science, Paralegal, or related field may be substituted for required experience on a full-time equivalency basis.

Requires proven ability to read court orders, to assess/evaluate written legal documents, and to implement child support guidelines.

Must have the ability to comprehend and interpret a variety of documents including tax expense reports, case records, statutes, statistics, etc.

Ability to interact tactfully and positively with Tribal members and all levels of staff in a culturally diverse environment.

Ability to learn and retain the knowledge base of Tribal Child Support Enforcement Code, Policies and Procedures within Federal Mandated Regulations.

Please email resumes to mtaylor@delawaretribe.org or fax to 918-337-6591 or mail to 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006, with subject line of Child Support Services Financial Specialist. Applications and complete Job Description can be found on this page. No phone calls please.

Position closes on August 5, 2016.

Delaware Tribal/Native American preference will be observed.

» View Full Job Description